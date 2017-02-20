A MODELLING CAREER for 25 years + ?

Here’s proof it is possible!

I have been thrilled recently to be in touch again with one of my most successful Curvy Models ISABELLA WALLACE.

Isabella was a very important part of the Hughes Models launch into the International world of what was called in those days “ Plus Size Models”.

Now, with a gorgeous Teenage daughter of her own, Isabella’s modelling career still keeps her busy. Isabella was born in and is still based in London.

Isabella “My Career started when a friend of mine was a make-up artist and she told me about a plus size model she had made-up who was with Penny’s.”

GURU Penny’s was an Agency then owned by Penny Cotton, wife of Julian Cotton a well known Fashion Photographer and he in turn was the son of Billy Cotton the famous Big Band Leader …..just a little trivia from the past !

Isabella “I had never heard of this and thought perhaps I could try it, as I was never going to be a regular size model!”

Thank goodness Isabella did and from that day onwards her modelling career took off!

Isabella “I loved working with all the great teams of various weekly magazines that I featured in regularly and I did quite a number of advertising campaigns for high street chains such as, Etam and Evans. Another huge bonus is the great friendships I made over 25 years ago with my fellow models. They are still very much in my life today”.

Where Next ?

“I stopped modelling when I had my daughter and did nothing for a few years, but I gradually returned to modelling when I started appearing with Daniel Sandler (my friend and makeup artist) as his model on QVC. I then joined a fittings agency (as a size 16) and have now built up a steady stream of clients. I also have a photographic agent, but work for Classic models is fairly thin on the ground. I am very grateful for the work I am still getting at my age!”

Current Agent in UK

Isabella “I am still with Hughes Models in London and also a Fit model agency called Fitbirds.”

GURU If anyone is wondering what a Fit Agency is, it’s a company who specialise in fitting work for huge numbers of Fashion Labels BUT you have to have very specific measurements!

How does Isabella while away her leisure time?

“Over the last 12 years I have been a member of British Military Fitness. The immense joy it gives me took me quite by surprise, as previously I had never been into fitness very much. You can find me 2 or 3 times a week in Hyde Park, running my socks off with my mates and the ex army instructors. This has definitely kept me healthy, in shape and in proportion and it fills me with an immeasurable sense of wellbeing.”

Isabella’s Tips

“This is a hard one! Things have changed so much in the last few years and competition is fierce from Instagram stars and Bloggers. I guess though, that if you are right for the industry, you will always find your niche. Modelling is not about being famous. You can have a good, regular and well paid career without having to hit the dizzy heights of “fame” and all the pitfalls that might come with it!”

Thoughts on the Industry.

“I was very lucky. When I started out, the plus size industry was only just beginning. I managed to have a nice career, as there was not so much competition! It is, however, really fabulous to see that the (now-called and much nicer sounding) Curve industry is really taking off. There are some fabulous role models out there and great careers to be had. I am absolutely fascinated with Ashley Graham. I think she is just fabulous and just what the industry needs.”