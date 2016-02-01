NEW YORK, NEW YORK Fashion Week
Brock Collection Fall 2017, just a few of my favourites, Ready to Wear Styles
Embrace the Power of Pink Dresses for Spring
Links below to some of the season’s coolest Blush-coloured frocks.
Pink dresses reigned supreme on the Spring 2017 runways, as designers offered up feminine frocks that made powerful optimistic statements. This coming season proves that a blush frock can be girly and full of frill when dressed up with a sexy heel, or it can take a harder edge when weighed down by a heavy flat boot. The point is that this pretty hue, in any form, can be wildly empowering. We’re forging ahead armed with rose-colored glasses and, of course, some pink tulle, too. Here, see the shade in action.
MODEL Grace Hartzel
Pile on the tulle while dancing, skipping, and shadowboxing to your heart’s content.
MODEL Lineisy Montero
Try a modern, sculptural take on a slinky rouge slip dress.
MODEL Vittoria Ceretti
Go for dark romance in a sheer puff-sleeved dress embellished with a striking overlay.
MODEL Imaan Hammam
Sporting glittery pink sequins is the coolest way to stand out this season.
MODEL Kiki Willems
Borrowing from the boudoir, pink fluffy feathers on a top and skirt are the antidotes to typical party dresses.
MODEL Yoon Young Bae
No need to change out of a painterly floral frock before stomping around on the streets—grab an over-the-knee boot with a thick sole and go.
MODEL Liu Wen
Off-kilter fringe is just the flair you need to move and shake through spring.
MODEL Yoon
A ruched, body-hugging dress printed with petals is the ideal choice for a busy day-to-night schedule.
Just Remember …… THINK PINK this Season !