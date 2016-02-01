NEW YORK, NEW YORK Fashion Week

Brock Collection Fall 2017, just a few of my favourites, Ready to Wear Styles

Embrace the Power of Pink Dresses for Spring

Links below to some of the season’s coolest Blush-coloured frocks.

Pink dresses reigned supreme on the Spring 2017 runways, as designers offered up feminine frocks that made powerful optimistic statements. This coming season proves that a blush frock can be girly and full of frill when dressed up with a sexy heel, or it can take a harder edge when weighed down by a heavy flat boot. The point is that this pretty hue, in any form, can be wildly empowering. We’re forging ahead armed with rose-colored glasses and, of course, some pink tulle, too. Here, see the shade in action.



MODEL Grace HartzelPile on the tulle while dancing, skipping, and shadowboxing to your heart’s content.MODEL Lineisy MonteroTry a modern, sculptural take on a slinky rouge slip dress.MODEL Vittoria CerettiGo for dark romance in a sheer puff-sleeved dress embellished with a striking overlay.MODEL Imaan HammamSporting glittery pink sequins is the coolest way to stand out this season.MODEL Kiki Willems