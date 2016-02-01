Sally Singer Hosts Vogue’s 125th Anniversary

While New York Fashion Week might be commencing with a snowy start, the party of this season has already happened. Last week at Angel’s Share in the East Village, Sally Singer, resplendent in a sequined frock from Dolce & Gabbana, hosted a sinfully decadent soirée toasting Vogue’s 125th anniversary. Taking in the evening was a slew of revelers from Adwoa Aboah in a snowstorm-friendly shearling, to Teyana Taylor in a sculptural, pink latex dress, with all the cool kids like A$AP Ferg, Jeanne Damas, and Laura Love in between. One corner saw Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Laura Harrier in vintage Jil Sander chatting it up with André Leon Talley and Lynn Yaeger, while the other side had Constance Jablonski, Hanne Gaby Odiele, and Imaan Hammam queuing up at the bar where a Champagne tower was flowing with Dom Pérignon. But the big occasion wouldn’t be proper without a cake and Ladurée’s rose-petal-covered, macaron-trimmed confection was the ideal nibble—especially when served on the elegant Richard Ginori plates. And after a bit of sugar, it was time to hit the dance floor where DJ Charlie Klarsfeld spun tracks that got everyone into the groove well into the early hours of the night.