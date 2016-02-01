Liu Wen. Ashley Graham. Kendall Jenner. Gigi Hadid. Imaan Hammam. Adwoa Aboah. Vittoria Ceretti. As the dynamic group of models on Vogue’s March cover suggests, the fashion industry is celebrating—and confirming—a seismic shift that’s been happening for the past few seasons. When it comes to beauty, no norm has officially become the new norm. There’s an almost revolutionary sense of individuality unfolding on and off the runway that focuses on identity as much as appearance. Pink-haired Fernanda Ly strides alongside close-cropped Lineisy Montero, and Imaan Hammam and Selena Forrest are encouraged to let their wildly romantic curls free. Then there’s Graham and Hadid, who continue to champion body confidence and positivity wherever they go, perhaps defining the next fashion movement in the making.

It wasn’t always this way. Beginning in the late ’90s, designers tended to grow fixated on particular groups of models with a specific look in common. They often came in waves, all from a specific region, resulting in almost tribal runway takeovers. During the early aughts, there was Gisele Bündchen, Adriana Lima, and the other Brazilian bombshells, whose perpetually sun-kissed skin and athletic curves enhanced the body-conscious looks in the collections. They were followed by the Eastern Europeans, with the heyday of Natalia Vodianova leading to a craze for distinct bone structure and powerfully arched brows. Doutzen Kroes and Lara Stone’s Dutch renaissance summoned an artistic bent—more Vermeer than va-va-voom—while the later rise of Liu Wen, Fei Fei Sun, and other Chinese supermodels heralded that country’s rising global stature and the overall diversification of the runways.