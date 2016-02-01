On “A Day Without a Woman,” Vogue gave a shout-out to 32 of this season’s brilliant female designers, from Tory Burch to Rihanna and Miuccia Prada. Of course taking bows for fantastic Collections were Anna Sui, Stella McCartney, Caroline Herrera, Vivienne Westwood, Donatella Versace, Angela Missoni and many others. In fact, one study conducted last season found that out of the entire core of designers showing in New York, London, Milan, and Paris, just 40.2 percent were female. Wouldn’t it be Great as well as Good Business to at the very least make this 50 percent … OR MORE !